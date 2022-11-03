One-on-one with former Indiana Pacers forward and current Fort Wayne Mad Ants wing Justin Anderson

FORT WAYNE — 2015 first-round draft pick Justin Anderson's long, winding career has taken him to the G League three different times. This year, the forward who mainly played for the Indiana Pacers last season is back for his fourth go around. He will play with the Pacers affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Last season, Anderson's solid play for Fort Wayne helped him land NBA opportunities. He was signed by the Cavaliers midseason and played in three games for Cleveland before spending about a month with the Pacers to close the campaign. He played in 13 games for the blue and gold and started six times, averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in an Indiana jersey.

Anderson is all-in on the Mad Ants and his teammates this year. But he wants to get back on an NBA roster, like he did last year for some of the campaign. He landed on the 1st Team All-NBA G League last season after averaging 26.6 points per game in the regular season for Fort Wayne, and his production and defense helped him return to the association. He will need to be similarly talented again this year if he wants to achieve that promotion in 2022-23.

The 28-year old recently talked with AllPacers about his time with the Pacers last season, his relationship with head coach Rick Carlisle, what he sees in emerging star Tyrese Haliburton, the Mad Ants, and more.

AllPacers: Last year, Lance Stephenson talked a lot about how the G League was the right path for him to get him back to the NBA. But he also was two feet in with Grand Rapids, and you just talked about that. What makes this situation right for you, and do you have those goals of getting back on an NBA team this year?

Justin Anderson: Absolutely. [There] was a time in the D-League that I can remember, I didn't want to go down at all. I wanted to be up (in the NBA), I wanted to get all the experience that I could possibly get learning from my veterans as a rookie in 2015. Fast forward into recognizing that my path is different than everyone. No two stories are alike in this league, and I've learned that, and sacrifices have to be made. Yyour game has to continue to grow. And opportunity and fit has to be something that presents itself, but in the meantime, all you can do is prepare and stay ready.

I'm under a two-year contract here and I wanted to fulfill that contract. I felt like this organization did a great job of giving me the opportunity and putting me in a position to succeed and show what my skill set is out on the court — being able to shoot it and being able to defend every position. So I wanted to make sure I took advantage of that fully before I decided on anything else in my career. I'm just two feet in each step here in the G League and Fort Wayne, and like I said it's a great setup. So I'm hoping that, barring health, my journey is leading me to where I ultimately want to be. I know my big picture, I know where I want to be. This is just all a part of it.

AllPacers: I saw you after a training camp practice walk right up to Rick Carlisle, you guys are chatting in the [practice] facilities. How much did him and your relationship from Dallas help in leading you to here and how close are you guys now as you want to get back in the league?

Anderson: It's crazy. I told them that day, I said, 'Man, it's so good to see you. This is year eight, can you believe it?' He's like, 'wow'. I told him, he gave me my first shot, and he taught me how to be a pro. Alongside my teammates who were huge, just as big as coach Carlisle was for me.

But it's a special bond that we have. You know, even with the University of Virginia, playing at my college, it's a special bond that we have, a certain level of trust that is there. But look, what he's been able to do with Dallas and now, being able to do [it] with the Pacers and helping some of these young guys emerge with Tyrese [Haliburton] and Benn [Mathurin], he's a basketball savant. This guy lives, breathes, eats, sleeps basketball. He's a great mind. He's a legend in this game. And it's awesome to be able to be this close to the club, recognizing that there's 29 other teams in the NBA, and whatever one needs my talent, I'll be ready for, for sure.

But with this organization in particular, they gave me an unbelievable opportunity last year. They trust me with their young guys, and that was one of the biggest things that they wanted to bring me back for as well as my talent and skill. So I'm going to take advantage of that fully.

AllPacers: You've been on winning teams under Rick [Carlisle] and on developing teams under Rick, and a lot of chatter with him is, 'He didn't sign up for a rebuild.' But he loves these teaching moments and being that kind of coach. How have you seen him evolve as a coach and how has he helped you in that development way?

Anderson: Once again, he's a basketball savant. He only cares about basketball. When it comes to the organization, he's not really worried about all of the noise. In fact, he tells us to block out the noise. So when you're watching him with these younger groups, I think he loves to be able to give you that genuine perspective and that genuine teaching ability to younger guys in this league to show them how hard it is to play in this league. There's 450 roster spots in this league, and to keep one of those every year is very difficult. So he does a really good job of preparing us for that, if you will. And if you look back at his track record, guys who have played under him, they do a heck of a job and they are in for a long time. So if I'm a young player and I'm underneath his wing, you definitely don't want to take that for granted.

AllPacers: What did all those call-ups mean to you last year? After spending the year out of the league with injuries to get back in the league for 13 games.

Anderson: It made everything make sense. Once again, I was two feet in, I'm always two feet in. It was a part of my plan. Everything just kind of came to fruition. Now, I have a similar plan. And I hope I have the same outcome and hopefully we can sign for the rest of the season and figure out where that will be at when that time comes. But as of right now, I'm just focused on dominating to start this year.

AllPacers: So you had no camp offers this year?

Anderson: No.

AllPacers: You were with Tyrese Haliburton post trade last year. How did he stand out to you as a young player and taking on more of a leadership role and as a talent when he came to Indiana?

Anderson: Yeah, I spent some time with him as well in the summer. But his playmaking ability, his ability to get guys involved, to get guys open and easy looks, is, I don't want to say second to none because there's a lot of great guards in this league, but he's looking like an All-Star right now. I mean, he's looking like he's giving himself a case to be in his first All-Star game. Just because he's an unbelievable playmaker, and now he's showing his complete game with being able to score the basketball, shoot the basketball. He's always been able to do these things, but being in Sacramento was a different market for him.

Now, he's been able to come to Indy and make it his home and thrive with it. A lot of people talked a lot about him missing Sacramento when they traded him. But he's done an unbelievable job of recouping, getting back on his feet, and claiming Indy as his new home. It almost feels like they drafted him. He's playing with a certain level of freedom and confidence, a level of air. When I'm watching their games, he's playing with a level of air that is what he's supposed to do. That's who he's supposed to be in this league and he's taking full advantage of it.