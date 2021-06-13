NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Can Giannis And The Bucks Tie Up The Series? Here's What Twitter Is Saying

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can tie up the series with the Nets on Sunday afternoon in Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets took a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two games in Brooklyn, but the Bucks stormed back in Game 3 to make the series close.

On Sunday afternoon the Bucks can tie up the series with a win on their home-court.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the potential of them typing up the series on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball