Pacers Draft UConn's James Bouknight in Mock Draft

In an NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers select James Bouknight

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers are projected to select shooting guard James Bouknight from UConn in Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft.

Bouknight just finished his sophomore season in Connecticut and is 20-years-old from Brooklyn, New York.

On the season, he averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Huskies.

Some highlights from Bouknight's great season can be seen below in a Tweet from theScore.