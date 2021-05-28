NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Taking Iowa's Luka Garza

The Pacers are listed as drafting Luka Garza in an NBA Mock Draft.

In the latest Mock Draft from Tankathon, the Indiana Pacers are listed as taking Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round.

Garza averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during his senior season in which he won the Wooden Award.

The NBA Draft is on July 29th, 2021.

Highlights can be seen from his fantastic season in a post below from ESPN.

