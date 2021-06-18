NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets can eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 on Thursday night.

If the Nets win the game, they will win the series as they currently have a 3-2 lead.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets are 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.

