Anthony Edwards with a Wild Move in Jazz Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards has been fantastic as of late, and had a great move in the Timberwolves Jazz game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to face the Utah Jazz (current owners of the best record in all of the NBA), and rookie sensation Anthony Edwards had a fantastic move to the basket in the third quarter.

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Timberwolves have seen Edwards been on a tear since after the All-Star break; at one point in the season, it seemed clear that Charlotte Hornets' rookie LaMelo Ball was far and away the better player. However, Ball got hurt, and Edwards went on his tear.

The gap is not as far as it may have seemed early on the season, and with Ball missing time due to injury, it appears there could be a Rookie of The Year battle down the stretch.