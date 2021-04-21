Joel Embiid Status on Wednesday
Joel Embiid will play in Wednesday's game at home in Philadephia against the Suns, reports 76ers reporter Lauren Rosen.
Embiid had been questioned earlier in the day with a knee issue.
Embiid, a likely MVP candidate earlier in the season, missed a massive chunk of time and is now on the outside looking in on the MVP race. However, if he can stay healthy and the 76ers can continue their success may re-enter the conversation.
The 76ers will have a different starting lineup than usual in their matchup against Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the second seed in the Western Conference Phoenix Suns.
As Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer relayed that Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris are out Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the 76ers still maintain the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and this will be a good matchup between two of the NBA's elite teams.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.