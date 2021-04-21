Joel Embiid Status on Wednesday

Ben Simmons will be out, while Joel Embiid will play against the Suns.

Joel Embiid will play in Wednesday's game at home in Philadephia against the Suns, reports 76ers reporter Lauren Rosen.

Embiid had been questioned earlier in the day with a knee issue.

Embiid, a likely MVP candidate earlier in the season, missed a massive chunk of time and is now on the outside looking in on the MVP race. However, if he can stay healthy and the 76ers can continue their success may re-enter the conversation.

The 76ers will have a different starting lineup than usual in their matchup against Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the second seed in the Western Conference Phoenix Suns.

As Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer relayed that Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris are out Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 76ers still maintain the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and this will be a good matchup between two of the NBA's elite teams.