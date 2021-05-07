Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Against Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play for the Bucks on Friday, and is listed as probable.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the last two NBA MVP Awards, and the way he is playing this season could have him the conversation for a third.

After missing a couple of games last week, the forward from Greece came out on fire against the Brooklyn Nets in two wins on Sunday and Tuesday and then flirted with a triple-double on Wednesday in a win against the Wizards.

In the first game against the Nets, he had a career-high 49 points, and it appears as if the Bucks are clicking just at the right time with the NBA Playoffs later this month.

On Friday, the Bucks begin their weekend by hosting the Houston Rockets, and Antetokounpo had shown up on the injury report with an illness. However, the Bucks will have their star in action and look to continue the momentum.

The Bucks are 17-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The injury listing of Antetokounmpo being probable for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball