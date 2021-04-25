Caris LeVert With a Wild Layup Against Pistons

Caris LeVert scored 25 points in the Pacers 115-109 win over the Pistons at home in Indiana on Saturday night. Nearly the team-high as Malcolm Brogdon went off for 26 points besting LeVert by an extra point.

The Pacers have now got back in the win column in back-to-back games after going on a string of losses during their road trip last week and their first home game back on Monday versus the Spurs.

In their last two games, they have been able to knock off the inferior Pistons and Thunder.

During the Pacers Pistons game, LeVert had a stunning finish at the basket.

The posted video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The Pacers return to action in Orlando against the Magic on Sunday evening.