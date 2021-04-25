Caris LeVert With a Wild Layup Against Pistons

Caris LeVert With a Wild Layup in Win Against Pistons
Caris LeVert scored 25 points on Saturday night.
Caris LeVert scored 25 points in the Pacers 115-109 win over the Pistons at home in Indiana on Saturday night. Nearly the team-high as Malcolm Brogdon went off for 26 points besting LeVert by an extra point.
The Pacers have now got back in the win column in back-to-back games after going on a string of losses during their road trip last week and their first home game back on Monday versus the Spurs.
In their last two games, they have been able to knock off the inferior Pistons and Thunder.
During the Pacers Pistons game, LeVert had a stunning finish at the basket.
The posted video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.
The Pacers return to action in Orlando against the Magic on Sunday evening.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana on Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.