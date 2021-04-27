Celtics Jayson Tatum Status on Tuesday against Thunder

Jayson Tatum is not playing in Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston. The Thunder are a lowly 20-41, and the Celtics, while much better at 32-29, have not met expectations this season.

The team announced Tatum's status before the game from their official Twitter account.

"#NEBHInjuryReport update vs Oklahoma City: Injury Report Update vs. Oklahoma City (4/27): Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) - OUT Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT," The Celtics tweeted on Tuesday pre-game.

They are currently in the middle of the first quarter, and the Celtics will likely be able to beat the Thunder without their star player.