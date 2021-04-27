Celtics Jayson Tatum Status on Tuesday against Thunder
Jayson Tatum was ruled out on Tuesday.
Jayson Tatum is not playing in Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston. The Thunder are a lowly 20-41, and the Celtics, while much better at 32-29, have not met expectations this season.
The team announced Tatum's status before the game from their official Twitter account.
"#NEBHInjuryReport update vs Oklahoma City: Injury Report Update vs. Oklahoma City (4/27): Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) - OUT Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT," The Celtics tweeted on Tuesday pre-game.
Their Tweet can be seen below.
They are currently in the middle of the first quarter, and the Celtics will likely be able to beat the Thunder without their star player.
