NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Celtics Jayson Tatum Status on Tuesday against Thunder

Jayson Tatum was ruled out on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Jayson Tatum is not playing in Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston. The Thunder are a lowly 20-41, and the Celtics, while much better at 32-29, have not met expectations this season.

The team announced Tatum's status before the game from their official Twitter account.

"#NEBHInjuryReport update vs Oklahoma City: Injury Report Update vs. Oklahoma City (4/27): Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) - OUT Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT," The Celtics tweeted on Tuesday pre-game.

Their Tweet can be seen below. 

They are currently in the middle of the first quarter, and the Celtics will likely be able to beat the Thunder without their star player.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 7-12 this season. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15929819_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Jayson Tatum Status on Tuesday against Thunder

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Status on Tuesday Against Raptors

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' Anthony Davis Status on Wednesday Against Wizards

USATSI_15922898_168388303_lowres
News

Looking at Pacers' Opponent Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday Night

USATSI_15929960_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Trail Blazers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_15965430_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Hits a DAGGER to Ice New York Knicks and End Their Winning Streak

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Official Status for Thunder Game

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Status on Monday Against Spurs

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Status on Monday Against Thunder