NBA News: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine Status Agains Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine will miss Saturday's contest against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls were eliminated from post-season play on Friday evening, and it is now the fourth year in a row the Bulls will not make the NBA Playoffs.

During the NBA's trading deadline, the Bulls pulled off a win-now move to acquire Orlando Magic's All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but even in a season where ten seeds make the NBA Playoffs, the Bulls just could not get it done.

Now that their season is over, it makes sense not to play players if they are banged up, and Zach LaVine is out on Saturday against the Nets with a knee injury.

His status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nets are 11-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

