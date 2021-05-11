Wizards' Russell Westbrook is the new NBA Leader in Triple-Doubles

On Saturday evening in Indiana, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards beat the Pacers in overtime to gain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Westbrook also tied Oscar Robertson's triple-double record.

On Monday in Atlanta, the Wizards lost 125-124 to the Hawks and fell down to the tenth seed again (the Pacers beat the Cavs to regain the ninth seed), but Westbrook broke the all-time record of 181 triple-doubles, and at 32-years-old will not build on his new record of 182 career triple-doubles.

Westbrook posted an incredible stat line of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists. On the season he is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.

The Wizards currently have just three games left in their season, and will likely be a participant in the first ever NBA Play-In-Tournament.

There was a lot of reaction around the NBA, and here are some posts commemorating the exceptional accomplishment on Monday night.

