Wizards' Russell Westbrook is the new NBA Leader in Triple-Doubles
On Saturday evening in Indiana, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards beat the Pacers in overtime to gain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Westbrook also tied Oscar Robertson's triple-double record.
On Monday in Atlanta, the Wizards lost 125-124 to the Hawks and fell down to the tenth seed again (the Pacers beat the Cavs to regain the ninth seed), but Westbrook broke the all-time record of 181 triple-doubles, and at 32-years-old will not build on his new record of 182 career triple-doubles.
Westbrook posted an incredible stat line of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists. On the season he is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.
The Wizards currently have just three games left in their season, and will likely be a participant in the first ever NBA Play-In-Tournament.
There was a lot of reaction around the NBA, and here are some posts commemorating the exceptional accomplishment on Monday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.