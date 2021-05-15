Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: D'Angelo Russell With a Poster Dunk in Timberwolves Celtics Game

D'Angelo Russell dunked on Luke Kornet during the Celtics and Timberwolves game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota. The Celtics led the Timberwolves at halftime by a score of 66-47.

However, during the second quarter, D'Angelo Russell had a massive dunk on Celtics' center Luke Kornet.

After being freed up from the pick and roll action between Russell and forward Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell went very hard to the basket and dunked the ball on Kornet to finish the posterizing play.

The highlight can be seen in a video post embedded below from Bleacher Report NBA.

Russell has eight points and four assists at halftime, while Anthony-Towns has 18 points and ten rebounds.

Over on the Celtics side, Jayson Tatum had a team-high 14-points at halftime.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night. 

