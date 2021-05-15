NBA News: D'Angelo Russell With a Poster Dunk in Timberwolves Celtics Game
D'Angelo Russell dunked on Luke Kornet during the Celtics and Timberwolves game.
The Boston Celtics are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota. The Celtics led the Timberwolves at halftime by a score of 66-47.
However, during the second quarter, D'Angelo Russell had a massive dunk on Celtics' center Luke Kornet.
After being freed up from the pick and roll action between Russell and forward Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell went very hard to the basket and dunked the ball on Kornet to finish the posterizing play.
The highlight can be seen in a video post embedded below from Bleacher Report NBA.
Russell has eight points and four assists at halftime, while Anthony-Towns has 18 points and ten rebounds.
Over on the Celtics side, Jayson Tatum had a team-high 14-points at halftime.
