Domantas Sabonis Gets All-NBA Votes
Domantas Sabonis received All-NBA votes, but did not make any of the three All-NBA teams.
The All-NBA teams came out on Tuesday and the full list of teams can be seen in a Tweet breaking them down below from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
No players on the Pacers made any of the teams, but Domantas Sabonis (who was an All-Star for the second straight season) did receive a few votes for the second and third teams.
The votes Sabonis received can be seen in a Tweet below from Tony East of Forbes.
