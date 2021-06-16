Sports Illustrated home
Domantas Sabonis Gets All-NBA Votes

Domantas Sabonis received All-NBA votes, but did not make any of the three All-NBA teams.
The All-NBA teams came out on Tuesday and the full list of teams can be seen in a Tweet breaking them down below from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

No players on the Pacers made any of the teams, but Domantas Sabonis (who was an All-Star for the second straight season) did receive a few votes for the second and third teams.

The votes Sabonis received can be seen in a Tweet below from Tony East of Forbes.

