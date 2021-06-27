Eight Years Ago Today Former Pacers' Star Victor Oladipo Was Drafted

The Orlando Magic drafted Victor Oladipo with the 2nd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Orlando Magic drafted Victor Oladipo with the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft eight years ago from Sunday.

TimeoutSPORTS_ shared a Tweet about the draft below.

Oladipo spent three years in Orlando before going to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade.

He's also played with the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Oladipo's best years have come with the Pacers (two-time All-Star), where he spent three and a half years.

