Report: Pacers Hire Rick Carlisle To Be Next Head Coach
The Indiana Pacers have hired former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle to be their next head coach, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more details on the hire in a post that can be seen embedded below.
Carlisle was an assistant coach for the Pacers from 1997-2000 and then was their head coach from 2003-07.
He's spent the last 13 seasons in Dallas as the head coach of the Mavericks and led them to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
The Pacers fired first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren earlier in the month, and more on that can be read here.
