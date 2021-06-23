NBA Draft Lottery: Pacers Get 13th Overall Pick

The Indiana Pacers will have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Indiana Pacers will have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (see Tweet from Pacers below), which will take place on Thursday, July 29.

The Draft Lottery was on Tuesday night, and the video (which aired on ESPN) of the Pacers' pick being announced can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Pacers.

The Detroit Pistons were the lucky team who won the number one overall selection in the draft, while the Houston Rockets will select second.

