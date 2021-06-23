NBA Draft Lottery: Pacers Get 13th Overall Pick
The Indiana Pacers will have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Indiana Pacers will have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (see Tweet from Pacers below), which will take place on Thursday, July 29.
The Draft Lottery was on Tuesday night, and the video (which aired on ESPN) of the Pacers' pick being announced can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Pacers.
The Detroit Pistons were the lucky team who won the number one overall selection in the draft, while the Houston Rockets will select second.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.