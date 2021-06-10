ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Nets-Bucks Game 3

On Stephen A's World on ESPN +, Stephen A. Smith has strong words for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks square off in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Bucks trail the Nets 2-0 in the series, and before the game Stephen A. Smith went on a tyrant about Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN's ESPN + show Stephen A's World.

The clip of Smith can be seen in a post below from ESPN +.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

