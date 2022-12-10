Former Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner talks Pacers, his injury, and his return to Indiana

Edmond Sumner was drafted by the Indiana Pacers late in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He spent much of his first year in the league rehabbing from a torn ACL, which limited him to one appearance as a rookie, but he grew significantly throughout his time with the blue and gold.

The following season, he played in 23 games on his two-way contract before receiving a standard NBA deal, and he even made a playoff appearance. His career took off in the next two seasons when he became a rotation piece for Indiana, and he averaged 7.5 points per game in his final season with the Pacers.

Sumner was set up to be a needed backup guard for the team in 2021-22, but a torn Achilles ended his season before it began. The Pacers traded him away for cap relief since his contract was expiring, and they didn't bring him back for the 2022-23 season.

Instead, Sumner signed with the Brooklyn Nets, which was ironically the team that Indiana traded Sumner to when they shipped him out. Now, Sumner is healthy and able to play for the talented Nets group.

So far this year, Sumner has averaged 7.2 points and 1.2 assists per game for Brooklyn, and he has played in all but five of the team's games. Just after Thanksgiving, he returned to Indiana to battle the Pacers while the Nets were on a three-game road trip.

"It's definitely crazy being here," Sumner said of being back in the Circle City. He joked that his teammates were asking him where the away team locker room was and he had no idea since he had only played for the Pacers during his career. "Definitely just another game... Just more excited," he said of the upcoming outing, though Sumner didn't end up playing.

Tonight, with several players out for Brooklyn and them playing in Indianapolis, Sumner will almost certainly get to play against his former team as a visitor for the first time. He scored six points last night against the Atlanta Hawks.

Sumner suffered his Achilles injury just a few weeks before training camp was set to begin in 2021. He was going to be in the mix for minutes at the backup guard spots under new head coach Rick Carlisle, and he was in excellent shape. Then, during that mid-September workout, his momentum stopped.

"That was a heartbreak man. That was tough," Sumner said of the injury. "The timing was just the worst timing that could possibly ever happen for me." The 26-year old had to keep a positive mindset to attack his rehab. Right after his best NBA season, he would have to sit out for an entire year.

Sumner said he was appreciative of the Pacers for helping him get back on his feet during his recovery, something that he said they didn't have to do. He worked out in Indianapolis often while he rehabbed.

The Michigan native has relocated to another team, and there wasn't a role for him on the Pacers last season after the franchise drafted Chris Duarte. But he still keeps up with the blue and gold from afar since some of his old teammates are still in Indy.

"They're doing great. I love the way they're playing," Sumner said of the Pacers. His former teammates Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett, T.J. McConnell, and Myles Turner are still with Indiana, and ex-Pacer T.J. Warren also signed with Brooklyn in the offseason. "[They're] playing together, they're having fun out there... got Myles stepping up. I love what they're doing," Sumner added of his former team.

Prior to this season, Turner and Sumner were teammates for each season of Sumner's career, so it's notable that the young guard singled out Turner's play. The Pacers big man is putting up career numbers in basically every stat this season, and the pair were a part of three different seasons that finished with a postseason berth in Indiana.

"His confidence looks extremely high," Sumner said of Turner. Indiana's starting center is averaging 17.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Sumner said that he replied to Turner's story on Instagram, a video of Turner dunking on Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, just a few nights before the Nets played in Indiana. "Definitely excited to see how he (Turner) keeps building with that," Sumner said.

During his four years with the franchise, Edmond Sumner played in 108 games for the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, growing significantly as a player and person. The franchise helped his career take off, which he is grateful for. Tonight, he will likely get to play against them in Indianapolis for the first time since being drafted.