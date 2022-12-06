Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs on Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard: 'He has such a high basketball IQ'

Suggs and Nembhard played together at Gonzaga. Last month, they battled for the first time in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs remembers being at Gonzaga University when he was told that then-teammate Andrew Nembhard had his transfer waiver approved and would be able to play. It meant that Suggs, a star recruit, would have a slightly different role during his freshman season. But he didn't care. He wanted to play with the talented Nembhard.

"I said 'absolutely, let's rock.' From that first tournament on, we were just like that. We clicked. We played off of each other on the court. [We] were always kicking it off the court," Suggs said of Nembhard. He noted that the transfer from the University of Florida was quiet at first at Gonzaga, but that he became more vocal over time. "It's one of those ones when you meet somebody and they kind of come in at a pivotal time in your life. Y'all make so many memories and get close. They become like family."

Gonzaga went 31-1 in their lone season with both Suggs and Nembhard, only losing in the national title game. Fittingly, that game was played in Indianapolis, where Nembhard plays now as a rookie for the Indiana Pacers.

In the middle of November, Suggs' Orlando Magic traveled to Indy. And luckily for the young guard, the Magic and Pacers played two games in three days, meaning his team had an off day in the Circle City. He would get a chance to hang out with Nembhard during his stay.

Nembhard was nursing a knee injury at the time and was only able to play in the first of the two games, though his Pacers won both matchups. But it was the first time the former teammates got to face off in the NBA, which is always a fun moment for college friends.

Like at Gonzaga, Nembhard was quiet when he joined the Pacers. But he has become more vocal and outgoing as he has grown with the franchise. And that is a solid reflection of his season with Indiana on the court.

After playing sparingly in the Pacers first few games, Nembhard's play has become loud. He has become an important starter for the blue and gold and has had multiple unbelievable outings. He is averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists per game this season, and his perimeter defense has been much needed for Indiana.

That defense has grown since Suggs and Nembhard played together. "Definitely wasn't a perimeter defender in college. He's always just wanted to get better," Suggs said of Nembhard. "His work habits and the way he steadily improved... it just makes me smile."

Nembhard has started at small forward on occasion for the blue and gold this season. While being lauded for his passing and ball handling skills in the pre-draft process, the rookie has added outside shooting and defensive abilities to his resume in the NBA. That combination, combined with his 6-foot-5-inch height, allows him to play three different positions for the Pacers. He fits in wherever the team needs.

Against the Magic, Nembhard started in the small forward spot. However, because he was dealing with a knee bruise, he had an off night and played under 18 minutes, one of his lowest totals of the year. He finished with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Nembhard and Suggs' minutes overlapped often in that game. Suggs finished the two outings against the Pacers with 24 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists. Indiana won both matchups.

After his strong start to the season, Nembhard was nominated for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. He was the only second-round pick to be nominated in either conference, and his defense was a big reason why.

Some have been surprised by Nembhard's start to his career. His production, poise, and ability to play many positions have made him stand out. But Suggs, someone who spent a year with the talented rookie, finds it totally normal that Nembhard is able to thrive on the wing despite mostly playing guard at the college level.

"Not at all, because he has such a high basketball IQ. He can score it," Suggs said when asked if he was surprised to see his old teammate starting at the three. "When you have guys like that, they're going to play. They're going to find their way to a lot of minutes." He added that Nembhard dominated in practices at Gonzaga, even when he was playing with the practice squad at times.

Andrew Nembhard's solid play has been huge for the Pacers, who are off to an unexpected 13-11 start to the season. He has been needed on the team's ongoing road trip, where he has played an average of 34 minutes per game. He will likely keep his starting spot on the team going forward thanks to his talent on both ends of the court.

Many would have been surprised to read that last sentence before the season began. Jalen Suggs is not one of them. He knows Andrew Nembhard better than most and knows exactly what he is capable of, including the defense, the clutch moments, and everything in between.