NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons
The Miami Heat will close out their season against the Pistons in Detroit.
The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening.
Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
As the third seed, they will either play the Bucks or Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Heat beat the Bucks in the NBA's Bubble last season in the second round.
Their available players on Sunday can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Heat are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
