Heat's Jimmy Butler and 76ers' Joel Embiid Status on Friday

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler are both listed as questionable for their respective teams on Friday.

Joel Embiid listed as questionable:

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday evening, but Embiid might be a no-go for the game. Embiid is listed as questionable due to "injury recovery", and his status for Friday night can be seen relayed by FantasyLabs NBA in a Tweet below.

Embiid looked like an MVP candidate to start the season but has missed 19 games this season.

Jimmy Butler listed as questionable:

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but Butler might be out of action against his former team.

The long time All-Star guard is listed as questionable for the game, and the listing of his injury status can be seen in a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below.

Butler and the Heat are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, which is disappointing after their NBA Finals run last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball