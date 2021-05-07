Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Heat's Jimmy Butler and 76ers' Joel Embiid Status on Friday

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler are both listed as questionable for their respective teams on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Joel Embiid listed as questionable:

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday evening, but Embiid might be a no-go for the game. Embiid is listed as questionable due to "injury recovery", and his status for Friday night can be seen relayed by FantasyLabs NBA in a Tweet below.

Embiid looked like an MVP candidate to start the season but has missed 19 games this season.

Jimmy Butler listed as questionable:

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but Butler might be out of action against his former team.

The long time All-Star guard is listed as questionable for the game, and the listing of his injury status can be seen in a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below.

Butler and the Heat are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, which is disappointing after their NBA Finals run last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15923486_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Injury Update

USATSI_16005180_168388303_lowres
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler and 76ers' Joel Embiid Status on Friday

USATSI_15923530_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Are the Most Valuable Franchise in the NBA

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers Have Pivotal Matchup with Lakers Without LeBron James

USATSI_16008816_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Pacers, Wizards, Bulls, All Close in Standings

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Lakers' Anthony Davis and Bucks' Khris Middelton status

USATSI_16028526_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Hawks in Very Important Win

USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

USATSI_15970886_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook is One Game Away from NBA History