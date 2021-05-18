Hornets' Gordon Hayward Status in Pacers Game
Gordon Hayward has not played in over two months, and that will not change on Tuesday. As a result, the former All-Star remains out for Tuesday's play-in tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, against the Pacers.
Hayward's status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The winner of the game will move on to either play the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards (depending on the outcome of their game) and the loser will be headed home as their season will be over.
If the winner of the Hornets and Pacers' game ends up winning the next game, they will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference for the regular NBA Playoffs.
The Pacers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indians on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE