Hornets' Gordon Hayward Status in Pacers Game

Gordon Hayward will not play for the Hornets in their first playoff game.

Gordon Hayward has not played in over two months, and that will not change on Tuesday. As a result, the former All-Star remains out for Tuesday's play-in tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, against the Pacers.

Hayward's status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The winner of the game will move on to either play the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards (depending on the outcome of their game) and the loser will be headed home as their season will be over.

If the winner of the Hornets and Pacers' game ends up winning the next game, they will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference for the regular NBA Playoffs.

The Pacers are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Hornets in Indians on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

