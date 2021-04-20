If the NBA Playoffs Were Today The Lakers Would not Have Home Court Advantage
No team in the NBA would be favored over a healthy Los Angeles Lakers squad during a playoff series. However, as of right now, the Lakers are not in a good position for the playoffs.
The reigning NBA Champions who beat the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Championship in the Disney World Bubble sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis for weeks now, the Lakers continue to slip in the standings, and while it is not causing for concern, their place in the standings sticks out like a sore thumb.
Today, the Lakers (35-23) are behind the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
They will need to position themselves better to help save themselves from some long grueling playoff series that could go six or seven games even if they win, but have them compromised for a later series like the NBA Finals.
