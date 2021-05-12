NBA Highlights: Incredible Pass in Hornets Nuggets Game

Facundo Campazzo of the Nuggets had a great pass during their game with the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening, and the Nuggets are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, while the Hornets hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Heading into the game, the Nuggets were heavy road favorites.

During the first quarter, Facundo Campazzo of the Nuggets had an incredible pass that found Aaron Gordon for the easy finish.

Gordon came over in a trade right before the NBA trading deadline from the Orlando Magic to solidify the roster heading into the post-season as the Nuggets remain a legitimate contender this season.

The Nuggets lead 63-60 over the Hornets at halftime.

The highlight can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

