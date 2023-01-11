The Indiana Pacers have become one of the best clutch teams in the NBA

The 2021-22 Indiana Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA in crunch time ever. They played in 45 games that featured "clutch" time, which the NBA defines as a game that is within five points with five minutes or less to go, and they went 11-34 in those games. They could not finish tight battles, and they were miserable on both ends of the court.

"For real," Pacers center Myles Turner emphasized of last year's Pacers clutch struggles while a question was being asked to him about this season's team.

This year, the Pacers have a new-look group. The front office reshaped the roster starting last February, and the team is in a self-described, "new era." The remodeled Pacers are doing something that they absolutely could not do last season — they are winning close games.

The blue and gold have already played in 26 games that feature clutch situations this season, which ranks third in the NBA. In those 26 games, the Pacers are 16-10, meaning they already have more wins in clutch situations than last season despite the 2022-23 campaign being just halfway over. That 16 win number is tied for first in the league, too. With the game on the line this year, Indiana has been great.

"Just trust. Trust, trust, trust. There's no ego in this locker room. Not at all. It's easy for us to try to fall into the hype... then outside noise starts to creep in. I think that's the most toxic thing that can happen in a locker room and I think we've done a great job of nipping that in the bud," Turner said of the Pacers' turnover in late game situations from last season to this season. He made several huge plays down the stretch of Indiana's most recent win.

"Keeping our eyes on the prize," he added.

Last year, the Pacers had the 28th ranked offense in the clutch with an offensive rating of 94.3. They couldn't score, or create good shots, when a game's intensity was dialed up.

This year, that number is up to 117.7, good for fifth in the NBA. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has done a fantastic job running the show down the stretch of games, and he is a big reason why the blue and gold have been better in late-game situations.

"I feel like I have a little bit to do with it," he said with a smile when asked about the team's improved late-game play. He leads the team in usage rate and assist percentage in clutch time, and his efficiency numbers have surged recently — his clutch true shooting percentage is nearly 60.

Others, such as Turner, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathruin, and Andrew Nembhard, have all had their moments making huge offensive plays in the clutch this season. Indiana has more shot creators than they did last year, and that has made them more dynamic and more difficult to stop late in games.

Defensively, the blue and gold have taken a step forward when the game is hanging in the balance. In 2021-22, they ranked 26th with a 114.4 defensive rating in the clutch. When the game slowed down, they couldn't stop anybody.

This year, that number has climbed to 101.8, good for seventh in the league. That might be unsustainably high for the Pacers, who have the league's 18th ranked defense, but they have been excellent on the less glamorous end of the floor in cruch time.

"This team is totally different. It's got a totally different spirit and a totally different love for each other. And a totally different commitment to each other," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of his team's clutch improvement from year to year.

"The tough games is where you grow," he added.

The team has certainly grown in the clutch this season. Through December 20, they were 9-9 in games that featured clutch situations and had a -4.2 net rating in the clutch. That's still much better than they were in 2021-22, but it's closer to average.

Since then, they have gone 7-1 in games that were at one point within five points in the final five minutes. They have figured out how to close games, and it has completely changed their season — the Pacers are 8-2 since December 20.

"I think that we just have a group of guys who are really connected. And down the stretch, we're just really together. I think coach trusts me with the ball in my hands, trusts me to make plays, and that's important," Haliburton said of the Pacers' late-game success.

Clutch play comes in such a small sample size that stats can be imperfect, and teams are prone to fluctuations in clutch impact. The Phoenix Suns, for example, were fantastic late in games in 2021-22 and have taken a massive step back this season.

It's reasonable to assume that the Pacers, as a young team, will still hit some rough patches with their late game execution this season. But this year, the team has better trust, better execution, and better spirit in tight games. That matters long-term, and the Pacers could grow into one of the NBA's more dangerous teams in late-game situations if they continue to improve.