WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton hits game-winning jumper to cap off 43-point night against Miami Heat

Prior to Friday night, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had never scored 40 points in one game. He had not ever hit a game-winning shot for the blue and gold. And no player in Pacers franchise history had hit ten threes in one game.

After Friday night, none of those things are true. Haliburton tore up the Miami Heat in South Beach, finishing with 43 points. He scored 26 points in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter to guide the Pacers to a win.

Haliburton knocked down ten three-point shots, more than any player ever has before while wearing a jersey that says "Pacers" on the front. He could not be stopped from long range and buried double-digit threes on just 16 attempts.

And he hit his first game-winning shot as a member of the blue and gold, rising up for a three pointer with 4.3 seconds to go to give the Pacers a three-point lead. They would go on to win 111-108.

He calmly hit the game winner over the outstretched arms of Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Lowry, capping off his historic night. The Heat had no answer for Haliburton all game long, so it was fitting that the 22-year old buried the shot that ended Miami's chances. It was the biggest shot of Haliburton's career.

"Probably number one, I can't lie," Haliburton said of where that shot ranks in his career. "I kind of blacked out for a second," he added, noting that he was going to do whatever he could to get the ball for that shot.

"They threw an ice bath on me. My jersey is soaked right now," he shared of his teammates reaction.



Haliburton has seen more defensive pressure in recent weeks, but that hasn't slowed him down. He has had numerous All-Star level performances in recent weeks, and this incredible outing was the icing on the cake. In his last five games, Haliburton is averaging 27.4 points, 9.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from deep. He has been, and almost certainly will be, an All-Star.

Something that happened 11 days ago adds to the impressive nature of Haliburton's night. Against the same Heat team on December 12, the young point guard shot 0/9 and finished with one point. Buddy Hield, Haliburton's teammate for his entire career, said that it was probably the worst game he had ever seen Haliburton play. Miami completely took the young guard out of the game.

Less than two weeks later, the Pacers franchise ball handler tore apart that same Heat team. "I've been thinking about that since that game. That was on my mind coming into today," Haliburton said of the one-point outing. "I knew I had to respond the right way if I want to be the player that I think I am, that others think I am."

He did all that, and more, and it led the Pacers to a huge win. Indiana is now 17-16 and has climbed back over .500 thanks to Haliburton's heroics, and they will hope he can keep it up when they battle the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday.