Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton lands eighth in first round of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters

Haliburton is in the top-10 for vote getters among guards in the Eastern Conference

The NBA released the first batch of results from fan voting for 2023 NBA All-Star starters today, and the Indiana Pacers are represented in the results by young guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton ranks eighth in fan voting for guards in the Eastern Conference. He has 281,691 votes, which is 17,422 behind the player immediately in front of him, LaMelo Ball.

Haliburton is averaging 20.6 points and 10.2 assists per game this season. He has been excellent of late, guiding the Pacers to impressive victories over the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Clippers with his masterful play in the clutch. Indiana is having a surprising season at 21-18, and Haliburton's surge is a big reason why.

"He's an All-Star in my eyes," Pacers guard Trevelin Queen said of Haliburton last week. "He's a basketball savant type guy," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle noted of the young guard two days later.

Fan voting accounts for half of the weighted tally when it comes to All-Star starters. According to the NBA, "NBA players and media will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. Players and media will be able to complete one ballot." All-Star reserves are selected by the league's head coaches, so if Haliburton isn't named a starter, his fate lies in the hands of coaches.

The All-Star game will take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Starters for the game will be announced on January 26 while reserves will be named on February 2.