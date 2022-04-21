Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Joins Cheribundi As Investor

Skip to main content
Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Joins Wellness Company Cheribundi As Investor

Tyrese Haliburton, the new face of the Indiana Pacers, signed his first investment deal this week — joining performance wellness company Cheribundi as an investor and ambassador, along with several other athletes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton just turned 22 years old a few months ago, but he's already investing in his future.

Cheribundi, a performance wellness product, announced on Wednesday that Haliburton and other pros — Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, Michaela Onyenwere of the New York Liberty and Lindsey Horan of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team — signed on as investors and ambassadors to the company.

It is Haliburton's first investment since he became a professional. Terms of the agreement were not announced.

So what is Cheribundi? Here's how they described it:

Cheribundi was born from the discovery of the antioxidant power of tart cherries, proven to impact sleep, recovery, and overall mental and physical health. This athlete collective will join Cheribundi as investors and serve as ambassadors in the fight against synthetic science. By creating and socializing content that showcases their personal recovery rituals, the athletes accelerate Cheribundi’s growth into new categories, joining the brand’s expansive roster of more than 350 collegiate and professional team partners and solidifying its position as the #1 all-natural performance wellness company and largest sports brand with buying customers. 

Haliburton the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, just completed his second season as a pro. And he finally experienced the business side of the NBA in February when he was traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers landed the point guard they desperately needed and he embraces that — and more. His future is bright. He's a smart, engaging personality who takes ownership of his situation.

He has family in Kokomo and is a player fans can connect with.

In 26 games with the Pacers to end the season, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 50 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from distance.

