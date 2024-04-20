Indiana Pacers two-way contract center Oscar Tshiebwe named to 2024 All-NBA G League First Team
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie center Oscar Tshiebwe was honored by the G League once against this week for his play with the Indiana Mad Ants. Tshiebwe was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA G League First Team as well as the All-Rookie Team.
It's a fitting honor for Tshiebwe, who was named the 2024 G League Rookie of the Year earlier this month. He was terrific for the Mad Ants this season and continues to rack up honors.
Tshiebwe is on a two-way contract, meaning he got to split time between the Pacers and Mad Ants this campaign. Because the NBA club was largely healthy this year, particularly at the center position, the rookie big man spent most of his team in the G League. That gave him many chances to get reps and improve.
He was a dominant rebounder for Indiana, and according to the Mad Ants, he set Indiana's G League franchise record for rebounds (530), offensive rebounds (200) and defensive rebounds (330) in one season. He also grabbed the high mark for the team's single-game rebound record with 28 in November of 2023.
"Shown some improvement all year long," Mad Ants head coach Tom Hankins said of Tshiebwe after the season ended.
Joining Tshiebwe on the first team is Mac McClung, Alondes Williams, Jason Preston, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. All of those players have NBA experience, including Tshiebwe. The Pacers rookie played in eight games this season, in which he averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
In the G League, he put up huge numbers. The undrafted big man averaged 16.4 points and 16.0 rebounds for the Mad Ants across 33 outings. He was terrific.
"We're proud of him and we really appreciate him being here," Hankins said of Tshiebwe winning Rookie of the Year. Now, he's been honored for being among the best players of any experience level in the G League.
