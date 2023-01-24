Indiana Pacers two-way wing Kendall Brown returns to action after multi-week absence

After roughly a six week absence, Indiana Pacers wing Kendall Brown returned to action on Sunday.

Brown, the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is on a two-way contract, so he splits time between the Indiana Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He played for the Mad Ants in the G League on December 10, and two days later it was announced that the 19-year old had a stress reaction in his right tibia and would miss time.

After a month-plus recovery process, the athletic forward was back on the court yesterday. He appeared in a G League game for the Mad Ants against the College Park Skyhawks and registered just under 15 minutes of action. He finished with six points and two rebounds as Fort Wayne lost.

Brown hasn't played for the Pacers since December 7. He is averaging 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds per game at the NBA level in six appearances. Indiana traded into the second round to draft Brown back in June.

"Doing well, to my understanding," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis on Monday. The coach added that Brown came into the Pacers facilities earlier in the day.

Brown is listed as out for the Pacers game on Tuesday vs the Chicago Bulls, but instead of being listed at out with his tibia fracture, he is instead listed as out since he will be in the G League. He will have to ramp up into full game shape, but he is now back to being available and developing for the blue and gold.