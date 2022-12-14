Indiana Pacers wing Kendall Brown out indefintiely with stress reaction in right leg

The Indiana Pacers announced on Monday that they will be without young wing Kendall Brown going forward.

Per the release from the team, Brown has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He is out indefinitely. The Pacers will re-evaluate his status in two weeks.

Brown, 19, is on a two-way contract for the blue and gold. That allows him to split time between the Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The rookie wing was drafted 48th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Baylor University product has played in six games for Indiana this campaign. He has averaged 1.5 points and 1.0 rebounds per game so far, including a three point, five rebound, two assist outing against the Golden State Warriors. His defense has been solid at the NBA level thanks to his athleticism.

"It felt good to get on the court," Brown said after his NBA debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The rookie has spent more of his time with the Mad Ants this season. In the G League, he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. His speed has popped in each of his six appearances.

Brown is rarely in the rotation for the Pacers, so the NBA club won't need to find a replacement for his minutes, especially with Chris Duarte nearing a return. The Pacers will hope that their recent second-round pick can heal quickly and be back on the court for game action at any level soon.