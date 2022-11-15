Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton expects to play vs Charlotte Hornets after injuring ankle Saturday
Tyrese Haliburton injured his right ankle in the Indiana Pacers win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, but he doesn't anticipate that the injury will cause him to miss time.
Haliburton hurt his ankle in the third quarter of the game when he landed on Christian Koloko's foot contesting a shot. He subbed out of the game 28 seconds later, though he did return before the game ended.
"It hurts right now, but I'll be alright," Haliburton said of his ankle after the game.
The Pacers had three days off between games for Haliburton to get healthy, and he didn't practice in full on Monday out of caution. He had a convenient gap to recover, and he believes he will be ready to play on Wednesday for the blue and gold.
"I did full practice today. I think sitting out yesterday was more precautionary and just giving my body an extra day to rest," Haliburton said Tuesday. When asked if there was any concern about the injury ahead of Wednesday's game, Haliburton simply said "Nah."
Head coach Rick Carlisle added more clarity. "He went through practice today and seemed to do well," he said. Carlisle added that the guard might be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. "So far, he's doing well," Carlisle added.
Haliburton is averaging 20.5 points and a league-leading 10.3 assists per game this season. He is the driver of the Pacers offense, so the team will hope to have him on Wednesday in Buzz City as they attempt to climb over .500.
