Jalen Smith's former coach and teammate explain how he has grown from Phoenix Suns to Indiana Pacers

Jalen Smith has improved tremendously as a player since being traded to the Indiana Pacers back in February.

The Phoenix Suns sent Smith to Indiana along with a second-round draft pick for Torrey Craig. The Pacers accomplished some short-term financial goals in the deal, but they also picked up a former lottery pick that had yet to shine and a draft pick along the way.

Smith struggled mightily with the Suns. On a title contender, it was difficult for the young big to get consistent playing time, and his leash was short. He mostly played in garbage time with Phoenix, and he finished his time in the desert with averages of 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

With the Pacers, Smith has been given many more opportunities to play. Indiana is younger and rebuilding, which is a better environment for growth. Players, like Smith, can play through their mistakes and develop. That has been massive for the tenth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He looks like a completely new player with the blue and gold, and he's started at the power forward spot for his new team all season.

With the Pacers, Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Despite playing in 24 fewer games for Indiana than Phoenix in his career so far, Smith has more total rebounds and points in a Pacers uniform than a Suns jersey. More minutes are a key factor in that equation, but so is on-court improvement.

Smith is a starter for the Pacers this season, and he is improving day by day. In his most recent outing, he posted a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans. Indiana won by seven.

The Pelicans head coach is Willie Green, a former player who was an assistant coach in Phoenix during Smith's rookie season. He saw the young big man grow from up close earlier in his career, and since then, he has observed a ton of development from the Maryland product.

"I'm proud of the fact that he's taken advantage of this opportunity. I was with him for a year in Phoenix, tons of potential. Glad to see him land here, it looks like he's playing well," Green said of Smith on Monday. "He's shooting 3s, defensively he's all over the place. I'm happy for Jalen."

The three-point shot that Green alluded to has been huge for Smith in his development. He shot 23.2% from beyond the arc in Phoenix, but he's at 35.0% with Indiana. That improvement has allowed Smith to play at the power forward spot instead of exclusively at the center position, which has also been beneficial for the young frontcourt player.

"He did tell me that he was a natural four... Jalen, he's a basketball player more than anything. He's smart, his work ethic from the time he got to Phoenix until that last year we had together, he was getting better and better, getting stronger," Green explained. The Suns went to the finals in the only season that Green and Smith overlapped. "He always could shoot the ball, had a good feel for scoring. We're seeing some of those things now."

Smith reached double-digit points eight times with the Suns, something he's already done 24 times with Indiana. Being traded was a massive blessing for Smith and the Pacers franchise, they have been a strong fit together so far.

Langston Galloway, one of Smith's teammates in Phoenix during his rookie year, spent time with the Pacers in training camp. He too has seen improvement from the young big man.

"I think it's confidence. His confidence has really grown," Galloway said of Smith. "And then opportunity. When you get opportunity to play and really get meaningful minutes... that means a lot."

Jalen Smith has had some up-and-down games for the Pacers this season. But he has clearly improved, as though who knew Smith earlier in his career can attest to, and he should continue to grow with more reps and opportunities for the Indiana Pacers going forward.