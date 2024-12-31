All Pacers

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report

Ricardo Klein

Nov 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers will take on their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, in their final game of 2024. Indiana will host the Bucks, who will have their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo active. 

The Bucks have made Antetokounmpo available for Tuesday's game. 

Antetokounmpo will be on the court for the first time in 11 days. He missed the last four games due to an illness. 

