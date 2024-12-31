Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Full Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will take on their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, in their final game of 2024. Indiana will host the Bucks, who will have their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo active.
The Bucks have made Antetokounmpo available for Tuesday's game.
Antetokounmpo will be on the court for the first time in 11 days. He missed the last four games due to an illness.
