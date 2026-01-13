Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Final Injury Update: Multiple vital players' status revealed

The Indiana Pacers announced that guard Andrew Nembhard will play in Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics after being listed as questionable, dealing with lower back soreness.

Additionally, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will not play after being listed as doubtful, dealing with lower back spasms while forward Sam Hauser will play after being listed as questionable with hamstring tightness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Back

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Out - Back

Sam Hauser: Available - Hamstring

Josh Minott: Out - Ankle

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (8-31) and Boston Celtics (24-14) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a, 103-95, win against Indiana on December 22 and a, 140-122 win on December 26. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 87-112 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 58-42 in home games and 29-70 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neemias Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Sam Hauser

Spread: Pacers +5 (-108), Celtics -5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers +172, Celtics -200

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on starting Siakam at center against the Miami Heat: "Well, you look at their lineup and the level of skill and athleticism and everything else and Bam, he's a unique guy at five. He's a five that has three skills and so that matchup is a difficult one.

"All the matchups led us to the conclusion that starting smaller was definitely a better idea defensively and we hoped it would work out offensively, but it seemed to work out. We got off to a good start, but as the game went on, there were a lot of adjustments that were going on with substitution patterns."

