Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Toronto Raptors are looking to get back on track as they take a quick trip to face off against the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto just split a two-game set against the 76ers at home, so now its lost two of three after a three game-winning streak.

Speaking of winning three in a row, the Pacers have rattled off three straight upset wins to end a 13-game losing streak. Still, Indiana is just 9-31 on the season.

The Raptors won the first two meetings over Indiana this season, 129-111 and 97-95.

The oddsmakers have the Raptors as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -2.5 (-108)

Pacers +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Raptors: -135

Pacers: +114

Total

223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Raptors vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FDSN IN

Raptors record: 24-17

Pacers record: 9-31

Raptors vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – out

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Garrett Temple – questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Obi Toppin – out

Raptors vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors guard Jamal Shead is seeing some increased minutes due to various injuries, but that hasn’t exactly resulted in a ton of rebounds. He hasn’t had more than two rebounds in any of his last seven games, and only had a total of seven rebounds in that span.

On the season, Shead has more than two rebounds in just nine of 41 games. He had a total of two rebounds in the two games against the Pacers this season.

Maybe Shead gets a cheap rebound or two, but I’ll take these plus odds for the big men to control the glass tonight.

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The total was set in the 230s in the first two meetings and is now down to 223.5 on Wednesday night due to a few injuries on both sides. However, I don’t think that total is low enough for these two squads.

The Raptors have gone under the total in 25 of 41 games this season, including five of their last eight, with the Pacers trending that way as well. Indiana has gone under the total in four straight games and six of seven, bringing it up to 26 of 40 games going under the total this season.

Pick: Under 223.5 (-108)

