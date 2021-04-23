It's Time to Start Respecting The Knicks

It's Time to Start Respecting The New York Knicks
The New York Knicks had become a laughing stock of the league for a long time, from their owner James Dolan, to the Knicks perpetually missing the playoffs.
This season the tides have changed at Madison Square Garden.
They've won eight games in a row.
Julius Randle is an All-Star. They now have a star for the first time since Carmelo Anthony and healthy Kristaps Porzingis, and he also just won Eastern Conference Player of The Week for last week.
The Knicks suddenly are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a spot where they could have home-court advantage in the playoffs if they hold on.
Not many thought the Knicks could be a serious playoff contender this season, but they are not only just in the playoffs; they are one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference that has a chance to do some damage in the playoffs.
