Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Gets Dunked on in Pacers Game by JaKarr Sampson
JaKarr Sampson had a huge dunk over Kyle Kuzma in the Lakers and Pacers game.
JaKarr Sampson has had a big first half for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday.
Sampson had 14 points in just 11 minutes off the bench and is the team's second-leading scorer on the day behind Caris LeVert's 16-points.
While the Pacers trailed 64-56 at the half and let Anthony Davis go off for 22-points, Sampson had a highlight-reel dunk on Kyle Kuzma in the second quarter of the game on Saturday.
LeVert missed a shot at the rim, and Sampson came into save the day and slam the dunk home.
The video can of the huge dunk can be seen in a post from the Pacers' Twitter account embedded below.
