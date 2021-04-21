NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Jakarr Sampson Suspended by NBA after Altercation

After the altercation on Monday night with the Spurs, Jakarr Sampson has been suspended for one game by the NBA.



ON WEDNESDAY, the NBA announced that Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson has been suspended for one game by the league.

The suspension will cause him to miss Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indiana.

The suspension stems from the game on Monday night against the Spurs where Sampson and Spurs' guard Patty Mills got into a scuffle.

The Pacers lost the game 109-94, and that loss gave them their third loss in a row. While they did hold DeMar Derozan to 18 points, their offense could not come to life, failing to score 100 points.

On Tuesday, the team had a much-needed rest day and will be facing a Thunder team that they are expected to beat on Wednesday night.

Sampson's suspension is without pay, per the NBA's release. 

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

