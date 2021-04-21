Jakarr Sampson Suspended by NBA after Altercation
After the altercation on Monday night with the Spurs, Jakarr Sampson has been suspended for one game by the NBA.
ON WEDNESDAY, the NBA announced that Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson has been suspended for one game by the league.
The suspension will cause him to miss Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indiana.
The suspension stems from the game on Monday night against the Spurs where Sampson and Spurs' guard Patty Mills got into a scuffle.
The Pacers lost the game 109-94, and that loss gave them their third loss in a row. While they did hold DeMar Derozan to 18 points, their offense could not come to life, failing to score 100 points.
On Tuesday, the team had a much-needed rest day and will be facing a Thunder team that they are expected to beat on Wednesday night.
Sampson's suspension is without pay, per the NBA's release.
