James Harden Better Than Steph Curry?

Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed says that James Harden is better than Steph Curry.

Steph Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP. Yet, Skip Bayless of Undisputed on FS1 says that James Harden is the better all-time player.

“I got James Harden ahead of Steph Curry all-time. I’ll take Harden any day or night as an all-around better basketball player. As a scorer and distributor, he’s just better than Steph," Bayless said to his partner Shannon Sharpe on the air on Tuseday.

Most people will not agree with this stance based on the simple fact that Harden has never even been to the NBA Finals as the leading player (he made 2012 as the 6th man for the Thunder) and has had many playoff collapses.

At the same time, there is some merit to what Bayless said as it stands from a pure talent perspective.