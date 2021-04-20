James Harden Out Indefinitely
The Brooklyn Nets had already been without Kevin Durant and James Harden for Tuesday's battle with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans, but even more bad news has now been announced on the day.
The tweet from the Nets is below.
"Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden experienced a setback while conducting an on-court rehab session on Monday," the release states. "Following an evaluation today, which including an MRR, Harden will remain out indefinitely. Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate."
This injury to Harden is a tough blow for a Nets team who just lost Kevin Durant once again to injury on Sunday. While the Nets are the number two seed in the Eastern Conferee, they will need everyone healthy for their playoff run.
