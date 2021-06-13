NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About James Harden Being Out For Game 4

James Harden will miss Game 4 on Sunday against the Bucks.

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The Nets own a 2-1 series lead after winning the first two games in Brooklyn, and losing the first game in Milwaukee.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Harden missing the game.



The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

