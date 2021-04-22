Jaylen Brown's Status Against Suns

Jaylen Brown Status Against Suns
While the confirmed availability of Jayson Tatum was announced that he will be playing by the Boston Celtics earlier in the day, another star player will be missing the Celtics game against the Suns on Thursday.
Jaylen Brown will not play against the Suns, the team announced earlier in the evening.
"#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis) - OUT Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT," The Celtics Tweeted on Thursday.
The Suns will catch another break for the second night in a row. After their win over the 76ers in Philadelphia last night, they are on the back end of a back-to-back. Yet, last night they did not have to face Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, or Seth Curry with all three out of the lineup.
Tonight, they get to avoid All-Star Jaylen Brown.
