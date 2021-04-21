Jeff Green Posterizing Dunk Against Pelicans
On Tuesday night, Jeff Green had a big dunk.
Jeff Green had a monster dunk during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The 13-year veteran threw the hammer down in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center during the national TV game on TNT.
The Nets updated the league earlier about James Harden, who will be out indefinitely after suffering a setback on his injured hamstring.
Kevin Durant is also out in Tuesday's contest after leaving Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.
The Nets will need to get healthy in time for the playoffs; while Harden and Durant are out, Kyrie Irving is still on the team and playing at a very high level right now. He scored 20 points and dished out nine assists on Sunday.
