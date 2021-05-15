NBA News: Jimmy Butler Status for Massive Bucks Heat Game
Jimmy Butler is questionable for the Heat and Bucks game on Saturday night.
The Miami Heat have a massive game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. The Heat are currently a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, who are tied for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
With just two games left in their season, winning this game is vital for their chances at home-court advantage in the NBA Playoffs.
The bad news was on the injury report, as shooting guard Jimmy Butler is questionable with a back issue for their showdown with the Bucks on Saturday.
The Heat are 3.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel
The status of Butler can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Not having Butler would be a large dent in their chances to compete for the fourth seed.
