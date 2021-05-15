NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status in Heat Bucks Showdown

Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision on Saturday in the Bucks and Heat game.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will have a showdown on Saturday evening with many NBA Playoffs implications for multiple teams.

The Heat, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are all separated by just half of a game. Currently, the Heat are a half-game behind the Knicks and Hawks, who are tied for the fourth seed.

To continue their quest for home-court advantage, they will want to win on Saturday night against the Bucks.

Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable all day with a back issue but will now be a game-time decision against the Bucks on Saturday.

His status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA embedded below.

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

