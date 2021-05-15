NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status in Heat Bucks Showdown
Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision on Saturday in the Bucks and Heat game.
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will have a showdown on Saturday evening with many NBA Playoffs implications for multiple teams.
The Heat, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are all separated by just half of a game. Currently, the Heat are a half-game behind the Knicks and Hawks, who are tied for the fourth seed.
To continue their quest for home-court advantage, they will want to win on Saturday night against the Bucks.
Jimmy Butler has been listed as questionable all day with a back issue but will now be a game-time decision against the Bucks on Saturday.
His status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA embedded below.
The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.