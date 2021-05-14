NBA News: Joel Embiid Status in 76ers Magic Game

Joel Embiid will play for the 76ers against the Magic on Friday.



The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a loss to the Heat in Miami on Thursday evening. They lost 106-94, and the Heat had their number the entire game. The 76ers did not have a good night on the hardwood.

Again in Flordia, but this time in Orlando, the 76ers will look to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Joel Embiid, who played last night after being questionable, was again on the injury report with (illness) but will play on Friday in Orlando.

Embiid's status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 14.5-point favorites over the Magic, according to FanDuel.

More on the game and the 76ers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball