Kendrick Perkins Apology to Steph Curry
On Monday night, Steph Curry scored 49 points continuing his hot stretch of scoring, and ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins took notice with a Tweet.
Steph Curry has had a great past few days; after winning Western Conference Player of The Week, the two-time MVP went out and dropped 49 points in a win on Monday night. That was his second game in a row scoring over 47 points.
His exciting play has caught the attention of former NBA veteran and current ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins.
The Tweet is below.
"Hey @StephenCurry30 anything that I’ve ever said negative about you I apologize Sir! What you are doing on the court and the game of basketball is beyond LEGENDARY!!! Another 49 piece spicy with the W. I was just jealous because you were light skin and I’m not! Carry the hell on," Perkins said in a viral Tweet on Monday night.
The Warriors beat the 76ers 107-96 to improve to 29-29.
