Kevin Durant Status for Wednesday Night

After beating Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets resume action in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Before tip-off on Tuesday, it was announced by the Nets that James Harden would be out indefinitely, and the team was already without Kevin Durant. The latter got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat in Miami with a left thigh contusion.

Wednesday is the same story; as Harden remains out for an unknown timetable, Durant will also miss the game against the Raptors, according to the team's injury report on Twitter.

As the Nets gear up for the playoffs next month, they will need their stars to return and remain in good health. Thankfully, they have Kyrie Irving to keep them afloat in the meantime.