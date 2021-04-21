Kevin Durant Status for Wednesday Night

NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Kevin Durant's Status for Wednesday Night

Kevin Durant will remain out on Wednesday against the Raptors.
Author:
Publish date:

After beating Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets resume action in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Before tip-off on Tuesday, it was announced by the Nets that James Harden would be out indefinitely, and the team was already without Kevin Durant. The latter got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat in Miami with a left thigh contusion.

Wednesday is the same story; as Harden remains out for an unknown timetable, Durant will also miss the game against the Raptors, according to the team's injury report on Twitter.

As the Nets gear up for the playoffs next month, they will need their stars to return and remain in good health. Thankfully, they have Kyrie Irving to keep them afloat in the meantime.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

Anthony Davis' Status for Thursday

USATSI_15936416_168388303_lowres
News

The Hawks are 9-2 Since Trading for Lou Williams

USATSI_15929960_168388303_lowres
News

Jakarr Sampson Suspended by NBA after Altercation

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Spins by Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Status for Wednesday Night

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

With Kevin Durant and James Harden out, Kyrie Irving drops 32 in Win

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Goggles' Trae Young Drops 25 and Gets a Win

USATSI_15935914_168388303_lowres
News

Jeff Green Posterizing Dunk Against Pelicans

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Out Indefinitely